Football transfer rumours: Tottenham eye Rudiger; Barcelona's Gundogan talks

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Tottenham are looking to bring Antonio Rudiger back to the Premier League and believe his lack of regular starts could persuade the German centre-back to leave Real Madrid. (Fichajes)

Liverpool are pushing to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount as the uncertainty over his contract situation continues. (Daily Mail)

But Barcelona have also expressed an interest in Mount ahead of the summer transfer window. (Calciomercato)

Juventus will sell midfielder Denis Zakaria in the summer and hope his impressive loan spell with Chelsea will encourage bids. (Standard)

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to pursue Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and Lyon centre-back Castello Lukeba in the summer. (Teamtalk)

Arsenal are preparing to reignite their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jesper Lindstrom, who was a key part of the side that won last season's Europa League. (Sport1)

On this edition of Talking Transfers, part of the 90min podcast network, Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth discuss the Premier League's managerial merry-go-round with the latest on the situations at Leeds United and Southampton. Also on the agenda, Man Utd contract talks, Mason Mount's future, Andrey Santos & more!

A meeting has been held between Barcelona and the representatives of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who is in the final six months of his contract at the Etihad. (The Mirror)

Takefusa Kubo is also attracting interest from Barcelona, who missed out on signing the Japan international because of a transfer ban earlier in his career. Now 21, Kubo signed for Real Sociedad from Real Madrid last summer. (AS)

Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini is attracting significant interest from across Europe, with Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all keen on the 19-year-old. (Corriere della Sera)

Barcelona are in pole position to sign Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque in the summer ahead of Arsenal, PSG and West Ham. (Mundo Deportivo)