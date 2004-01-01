Football transfer rumours: Tottenham make Kane decision; Real Madrid reach Haaland agreement

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Tottenham will refuse to sell striker Harry Kane to a Premier League rival, despite Manchester United's interest. Bayern Munich have long been keen to bring the Englishman over to the Bundesliga. (Sky Sports News)

Manchester City want to sign Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell alongside Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, West Ham's Declan Rice and AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in the summer. (The Times)

Leaving the Etihad could be striker Erling Haaland, who has already agreed to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. (Fichajes)

Real Madrid are also looking to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, who has not been a consistent starter under Julian Nagelsmann. (Christian Falk)

Inter are ready to hold talks with Chelsea over the permanent transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan with the Serie A side. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Having seen a deadline day bid rejected by Liverpool, RB Leipzig are prepared to offer a contract to re-sign midfielder Naby Keita after he entered the final six months of his contract at Anfield. (Bild)

Replacing Keita could be Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is on Liverpool's radar as they prepare for a midfield overhaul. (Steve Kay)

Barcelona will make a move to try sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Bayer Leverkusen are ready to cash in on winger Moussa Diaby at the end of the season, with both Arsenal and Newcastle looking to take advantage. (Bild)

Juventus have turned down the chance to sign Isco following his release from Sevilla. (Calciomercato)

PSG's owners are growing frustrated with Christophe Galtier's time at the club and still have one eye on hiring Zinedine Zidane to replace him. (Foot Mercato)