Football transfer rumours: Tottenham set Kane price tag; Man City's asking price for Silva

Tottenham will demand that interested clubs offer at least £100m in order to strike a deal for Harry Kane this summer. The England captain's contract at Spurs expires in 2024. He has been consistently linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Manchester United. (Football Insider)

While Frenkie de Jong remains a top transfer target for Manchester United, he still has no interest in leaving Barcelona. (Guardian)

Chelsea are prepared to sell five first-team players in order to help fund permanent summer moves for Joao Felix and Declan Rice. (Fichajes)

Liverpool target Manu Kone would prefer a move to Chelsea or Real Madrid this summer. The 21-year-old has impressed for Borussia Monchengladbach this season. (Caught Offside)

Barcelona are ready to join Arsenal in the race to sign Fulham winger Manor Solomon, who is currently on a season-long loan from Shakhtar Donetsk. (Fichajes)

Moises Caicedo - who is wanted by the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool - is still expected to leave Brighton this summer despite signing a new contract. (Guardian)

Manchester City would be prepared to sell Bernardo Silva for around €65m this summer, with Barcelona and PSG interested in the midfielder. (SPORT)

Barcelona are interested in fellow Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer, and Pep Guardiola's side could replace him with out-of-contract Juventus star Adrien Rabiot. (Football Transfers)

Barcelona intend to keep Franck Kessie this summer despite links with Tottenham and Inter. (SPORT)

