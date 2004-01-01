 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Tuchel demands Bayern sign Kane; Liverpool push for Gvardiol

Monday's transfer rumours include Bayern Munich wanting Harry Kane, Liverpool's push for Josko Gvardiol, Moises Caicedo, Ilkay Gundogan & more.... Read more here
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards