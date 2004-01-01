 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Varane decides Man Utd future; Arsenal set Ramsdale price tag

Tuesday's transfer rumours include Raphael Varane's Man Utd future, Arsenal's demands for Aaron Ramsdale, David de Gea's Newcastle interest, Alejandro Balde, Mike Maignan, Giovani Lo Celso and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards