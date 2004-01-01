Football transfer rumours: Vlahovic's agent blocked Man Utd move; Arsenal eye Gundogan

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

The agent of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic blocked an £89m move to Manchester United in January. He is in line to leave Serie A in the summer and Real Madrid could beef up their interest. (AS)

Neymar is not interested in leaving PSG in the near future with his contract set to run until 2027. The Brazilian forward has been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks. (L'Equipe)

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich recently, but the youngster has insisted he wishes to remain at Camp Nou. (GOAL)

Chelsea have shelved contract talks with Mason Mount for the time being despite lingering interest from rivals Liverpool. (The Athletic)

While Manchester United are advancing talks with Diogo Dalot over a new contract, they are willing to offload Scott McTominay in the summer. (Football Insider)

Alejandro Garnacho has also agreed terms over a new five-year deal at Manchester United. (ESPN)

On this edition of Talking Transfers, part of the 90min podcast network, Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth discuss the Premier League's managerial merry-go-round with the latest on the situations at Leeds United and Southampton. Also on the agenda, Man Utd contract talks, Mason Mount's future, Andrey Santos & more!

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Tottenham are ready to battle with Chelsea for the signature of highly-rated Brighton striker Evan Ferguson. (The Sun)

Though Chelsea and Manchester United remain interested, Arsenal are currently the side leading the race to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice. (Football Insider)

Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who is set to move on at the end of his contract this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool moved to sign Stefan Bajcetic after learning that Manchester United had stepped up their interest, according to the player's father. (El Mundo)