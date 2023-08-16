 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Why Maguire's Man Utd exit collapsed; Liverpool's six midfielder targets

Wednesday's roundup of transfer rumours includes news on Harry Maguire's failed move from Man Utd to West Ham, Liverpool's midfield plans after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Real Madrid's interest in Gabriel Magalhaes and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards