Football transfer rumours: Why Rashford turned down Barcelona; Arsenal target Martinez

Marcus Rashford got cold feet over a move to Barcelona in 2020 as he was unsure of how he would adapt to life in Spain. Barça take on Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea have not given up hope of signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund despite spending over £600m in the last two transfer windows and their poor season so far. Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City are also in the race for the midfielder. (Daily Telegraph)

Ansu Fati does not intend to leave Barcelona despite speculation linking him with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has admitted that he had an agreement in place to join rivals Barcelona before ultimately deciding to take his talents to the Santiago Bernabeu. (GOAL)

Leicester are making renewed efforts to tie James Maddison down to a new contract. The England international has recently been linked with Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal are ready to reignite their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez this summer having previously asked about the availability of the Argentine. (Football Insider)

Manchester United's search for a new striker has seen them join the race for Roma star Tammy Abraham. (Caught Offside)

Joao Cancelo has insisted that he did not receive an offer from Real Madrid before joining Bayern Munich at the end of the January transfer window. (Movistar)

PSG are ready to part ways with Neymar in the summer, though he has a contract running until 2027 and it may be hard to shift him. (Foot Mercato)

Tottenham's search for a new goalkeeper could lead them to Morocco World Cup star Bono of Sevilla. (AS)

Versatile defender Danilo is set to sign a new two-year contract with Juventus following an impressive season. (Fabrizio Romano)