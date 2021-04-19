Footballers react to the Super League announcement

Plans have been revealed for a new Super League that will change the face of football as we know it, and the announcement, made late on Sunday night, has sparked outrage among those who follow the sport.

From the Premier League, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea have all signed up. From Italy, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter have all jumped on board. From Spain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will all be taking part.

As the discussion regarding the implications this closed-door competition will have on the wider game continues, some players have started to speak out on what could be a career-defining moment for many professionals at the top level.

Ander Herrera

Paris Saint-Germain and former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has condemned the plans and claims rich owners are stealing from the people's sport.

"I fell in love with popular football, with the football of the fans, with the dream of seeing the team of my heart compete against the greatest," he said.

"If this European super league advances, those dreams are over, the illusions of the fans of the teams that are not giants of being able to win on the field competing in the best competitions will end.

"I love football and I cannot remain silent about this, I believe in an improved Champions League but not in the rich stealing what the people created, which is nothing other than the most beautiful sport on the planet."

Daniel Podence, Bruno Fernandes & Joao Cancelo

"Kids grow up dreaming to win the World Cup and the Champions League - not any Super League," he wrote. "The enjoyment of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. Really hard to understand for all football fans out there."

Dejan Lovren

Former Liverpool centre-back added his voice to the growing anger on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Croatian wrote: "Football will be in the near future on a brink of complete collapse. Nobody is thinking about the bigger picture, only the financial side.

Football will be in the near future on a brink of complete collapse. Nobody is thinking about the bigger picture, only the financial side.



"I still believe we can solve this unpleasant situation."

Yannick Bolasie

The Everton loanee, currently playing at Middlesbrough, pulled no punches when having his say on the controversial topic, describing those involved as 'mercenaries'.

"I was a fan before I played football, I’m a fan now and will be after I finish playing," he wrote. "It’s not about me or anyone else it’s about the millions of fans who follow their teams week in week out regardless of success/riches. Funny how it starts getting more level & man jump."

He went on to add in a seperate post: "Some real mercenaries, all values and history thrown out the window."

Ada Hegerberg

It wasn't just men's players registering their disapproval. Ada Hegerberg, the inaugural winner of the women's Ballon d'Or, was staunch in her position on the competition, which purports to have plans to expand into the women's game.

She wrote on Twitter: "I grew up loving the Champions League. Then I got to play in the UEFA Women's Champions League. Then I got to win 5 of them and become the all-time leading goalscorer. It's legacy. It's the past, present, and future, so is meritocracy in sports. Greed is not the future."

Luis Figo

Former Real Madrid and Portugal star Luis Figo - once touted as a future FIFA leader - was one of the most high-profile ex-players to comment on social media.

The winger told his 1.2m followers that the plans were a "greedy and callous move [that] would spell disaster for our grassroots, for women’s football, and the wider football community... only to serve self-interested owners, who stopped caring about their fans long ago, and complete disregard for sporting merit. Tragic."