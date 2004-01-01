FPL Double Gameweek 23: Arsenal options ranked

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

We arrive at Gameweek 23 with a Double Gameweek for Arsenal and significantly there’s another one that has just been announced in Gameweek 25.

With five fixtures in the next three gameweeks, plus a game in the blank Gameweek 28, our Arsenal players look to be excellent long term holds.

This means it’s now vitally important to be on the optimal triple up of their players. Here’s the latest rankings!

5th: Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m)

Martinelli now has competition from Leandro Trossard | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Gabriel Martinelli drops down the pecking order after early substitutions in two consecutive games, with the result still hanging in the balance. With the arrival of Leandro Trossard for cover, this will be a running theme in the coming weeks and we may even see Martinelli benched at some point for Trossard if he finds some form.

Martinelli has now blanked in four consecutive games, and with minutes becoming a concern, he’s the most unattractive of Arsenal’s regular front four, despite promising underlying numbers. It’s recommended that FPL managers use their free transfer this week to swap him to one of Martin Odegaard or Bukayo Saka.

4th: Gabriel (£5.2m)

Gabriel has been solid this term | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Investing in the Arsenal defence is slightly less appealing than an attacking triple up based on current form, but if it requires using less FPL transfers it remains a solid strategy for the upcoming doubles.

Gabriel is the best defender to select from their back-line, given his obvious goal threat from set pieces. He’s scored two goals already this season from 18 shots. Avoid the full-backs Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko who are prone to early substitutions and not always the right side of the 60 minute mark.

3rd: Eddie Nketiah (£6.8m)

Nketiah is a great value option | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Eddie Nketiah looks to be the most prolific goalscorer in this Arsenal front four. He’s ranking third among all players for big chances since the restart with seven, scoring four goals in this time.

The only concern is that Gabriel Jesus is back out on the grass and could steal his spot at some point. That moment looks to be over a month away though, which covers the doubles in Gameweek 23 and 25, but perhaps not the blank Gameweek 28.

2nd: Bukayo Saka (£8.3m)

Saka has gone to another level this season | Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Even with the advantage of penalties, Saka can only make second place in these rankings, as he is providing less fantasy points than Odegaard but at a more expensive price.

That being said, he does offer security of minutes and is a great long term hold for his owners, with the double up on these midfielders the optimal way to go right now. He’s actually beating Odegaard for creativity since the restart, with 18 chances created.

1st: Martin Odegaard (£7.0m)

Odegaard is having a brilliant season | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Martin Odegaard should be priority number one if you don’t have three Arsenal players in your FPL squad for this week as things stand. He’s scored the most FPL points of their players since the restart.

He offers stability of points as well as explosivity: he has six double digit hauls in FPL this season and only fellow Norwegian Erling Haaland can better that record. He will be a popular captain pick in each of the upcoming doubles.