FPL Double Gameweek 25: Salah and Saka lead captain debate

Another Double Gameweek in FPL opens up the captaincy decision once again, with some different faces in the frame for a change.

It looks to be a two horse race, so which options should you be considering?

Mohamed Salah vs Crystal Palace (A) & Wolves (H)

Salah is back among the goals | Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

On paper, Liverpool have the pick of the fixtures for the double, with Mo Salah the most likely of their attacking players to see 180 minutes across the two fixtures. We’ve seen an improvement in form in his recent performances too, with a goal and an assist in his last two games.

He also registered a goal and an assist in Liverpool’s Champions League game against Real Madrid this midweek and Salah is also on penalties to further bolster his points potential. Salah has a great record against Crystal Palace, with seven goals and six assists in nine appearances against the Eagles for Liverpool.

25/02/2023 - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

01/03/2023 - Liverpool vs Wolves

Bukayo Saka vs Leicester (A) & Everton (H)

Saka is in brilliant form | Visionhaus/GettyImages

While going with a Liverpool player for the armband gives the edge when it comes to fixtures, Arsenal provide a greater consistency across the season as a whole, scoring 11 goals in their last six fixtures. Bukayo Saka has been heavily involved, with three goals and two assists.

Crucially, he has the added bonus of penalties in his locker too to further bolster his score. Over the last five gameweeks, he sits second for shots on goal with 24 and with Arsenal not yet back in Europa League action, rotation risks seem to be minimised by backing the Gunners for captaincy.

25/02/2023 - Leicester City vs Arsenal

01/03/2023 - Arsenal vs Everton

Martin Odegaard vs Leicester (A) & Everton (H)

Odegaard is an alternative captain pick | Julian Finney/GettyImages

There will be some managers, myself included, facing Double Gameweek 25 without the two main captaincy protagonists in Salah and Saka. If that’s the case, Martin Odegaard provides a plausible alternative and shouldn’t be overlooked for those managers wanting to back an Arsenal player.

Odegaard sits fourth for key passes in the last four gameweeks with 15, while he’s also had 15 shots on goal in the same period. As Arsenal’s playmaker, he’s rarely rested or substituted. He netted maximum bonus points last time out against Aston Villa, despite registering just one goal involvement.