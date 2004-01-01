Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

With just four weeks until the World Cup break and unlimited transfers for all, this weekend is one of the last opportunities to use the first wildcard before it expires.

Manchester City and Arsenal assets are back on the agenda after their midweek blank. So, who are the players to select in this 3-5-3 formation?

FPL Gameweek 13: Best Wildcard Team (3-5-2)

GKP: Kepa Arrizabalaga - A rotation-proof way into a premium Chelsea defence, who’ve kept three clean sheets in four since the arrival of Graham Potter.

DEF: Joao Cancelo - The best defender in the game in points per game terms, with four attacking returns this season. He’s more advanced on the right with Walker sidelined.

DEF: Kieran Trippier - The most consistent defender in the game, with six clean sheets and total dominance over set pieces, including free-kicks.

DEF: Ben White - A budget route into an Arsenal defence that’s kept five clean sheets this season. White has started every game this campaign for the Gunners.

MID: Mohamed Salah - Capable of living up to his premium price tag if he continues to play central. Nottingham Forest and Leeds United in the next two should yield points.

MID: Phil Foden - An essential partner in crime for team-mate Erling Haaland. Foden has delivered ten attacking returns of his own this season, starting every game.

MID: Bukayo Saka - The Arsenal penalty taker has accumulated nine attacking returns this season, with great fixtures ahead for the Gunners.

MID: Gabriel Martinelli - A double-up on Arsenal midfielders will help capitalise on those fixtures, with Martinelli the man on corners.

MID: Wilfried Zaha - Crystal Palace have the best fixture run of all Premier League clubs over the next four weeks, with Zaha the main man in their attack.

FWD: Erling Haaland - A must-have of any FPL team and back among the most transferred in this week, with 15 goals this season from 18 big chances.

FWD: Aleksandar Mitrovic - A return from injury sees Mitrovic rising in stock once again. Only Haaland and Kane have had more shots on goal this season.