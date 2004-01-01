FPL Gameweek 17: Best defenders for return of Premier League

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

Defenders have revolutionised the modern game, with attacking full-backs becoming cheat codes in FPL in recent seasons. However, we’ve seen the resurgence of cheaper defenders this season, particularly some centre-backs.

It’s now time to rethink our fantasy squad balance and formation, with some premium and cheaper defenders in our teams. So who are the best options to go with for the restart?

Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier (£5.9m) finished the first phase of the season as the third highest scoring player in the game, behind only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. That’s a really impressive output, contributing a goal and four assists. He’s also ranked top for bonus points among defenders this season with 17.

Newcastle are a formidable defensive package this campaign, with a leading tally of seven clean sheets. Trippier forms a part of a very small group of FPL defenders who are involved in set pieces, consistently helping him deliver fantasy returns. He didn’t feature for England in the knockout stages of the World Cup so should be fresh.

Gabriel

Gabriel (£5.2m) was surprisingly not picked for Brazil at the World Cup, meaning he’s been well-rested over this spell and should be the go-to Arsenal defender for the season resumption. Arsenal have kept seven clean sheets so far this season, with the Brazilian not missing a single minute of action.

Gabriel already has two goals this season and could look to improve on the tally of five goals he set last season. He and Arsenal are particularly dangerous in dead-ball situations, with Gabriel registering 13 shots on goal in 14 games. Arsenal have a double gameweek 23 against Brentford and Manchester City.

Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo (£7.4m) has had another solid start to the season and we should expect this to continue given the consistency we’ve seen from him in the past. He’s second for attacking returns this season with four; two goals and two assists. Manchester City have kept six clean sheets to date.

With ten fixtures in the next eight gameweeks, Manchester City are an important defence to target. They’ve conceded the fewest shots (102) on goal of any Premier League side this season. Cancelo played limited minutes as a substitute during the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot (£4.8m) should be a key consideration for our fantasy squads as Erik ten Hag continues to make improvements at Old Trafford. Manchester United kept three clean sheets in their last six games before the break, with Dalot missing just one game.

Dalot is a magnet for bonus points, picking up the maximum of three points on four of the five occasions where he’s kept a clean sheet this season. He’s also got an assist this season too, but his offensive returns are less prolific. He started in three of Portugal’s five fixtures at the World Cup.

Reece James

Reece James (£5.8m) has to be considered a wildcard pick for our fantasy squads with question marks lingering regarding his fitness for Gameweek 17 as he returns from a long-term knee injury. He’s always been a player that promises a huge upside if you can own him at the right times.

James has one goal and one assist from six 90-minute appearances this season and also delivered a remarkable 14 attacking returns last season. He’s played limited minutes under Graham Potter but Chelsea have an attractive fixture schedule, including an upcoming double gameweek. James could be worth the calculated risk.