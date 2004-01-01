FPL Gameweek 17: Best goalkeepers for return of Premier League

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

FPL managers build their squads from front to back, but goalkeepers are widely overlooked, despite being a crucial cog in our teams.

So, who are the best goalkeepers to select for the return of the Premier League?

Nick Pope

Nick Pope (£5.3m) was the surprise package of the first half of the season, keeping a league-high of seven clean sheets in the first 16 games. It’s clear Newcastle are a force to be reckoned with, providing great defensive consistency.

The challenge is that there are numerous fantasy options for the Magpies all over the pitch, meaning it’s difficult to justify 'wasting' a Newcastle spot on a goalkeeper, especially when he rarely scores bonus points.

Danny Ward

Danny Ward (£4.1m) will likely be in most fantasy squads for the restart, with the biggest question being whether he’s good enough to be our first choice, saving some vital funds at the back.

The Leicester City goalkeeper had a disastrous start to the season but more than redeemed himself with six clean sheets in the last eight, conceding just three goals. Only Arsenal and Newcastle's defences conceded fewer big chances on goal during this period.

Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson (£4.7m) is the second highest scoring goalkeeper in the game, with a leading 11 bonus points, and is ranked fourth for saves with 52.

The biggest challenge here is that Nottingham Forest haven’t got an easy run of fixtures, including no double gameweeks in the immediate period and just one fixture to be rearranged as things stand. I believe he’s a contender, but there’s perhaps better options elsewhere. We have to look at form and fixtures in equal measure.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) could be a key acquisition for managers chasing options with an upcoming double gameweek, as a budget route into the Chelsea defence.

His starting berth is far from guaranteed as he continues to recover from injury, but it could be worth the risk for managers opting for Danny Ward as their other goalkeeper. He’s kept three clean sheets this campaign and when fit had the edge over Edouard Mendy as Chelsea’s number one under Graham Potter.

Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m) sits joint-top for clean sheets this season with seven and has a looming double gameweek against Brentford and Manchester City.

A treble-up on Arsenal assets will be in high demand and Ramsdale could be overlooked, but with a long-term injury to Gabriel Jesus providing question marks over Arsenal’s attack, the defence may now be more crucial to invest in. They’ve conceded just seven big chances in their last eight games.