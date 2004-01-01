FPL Gameweek 17: Best midfielders for return of Premier League

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

Midfielders have been the most important position in the game this season, with some new and familiar faces dominating.

The biggest challenge for the restart of FPL may be deciding which five to go with.

Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) was the surprise package from the start of the season and there’s hope that the World Cup break won’t have hindered his form. He’s delivered eight goals and two assists, with almost all of those returns coming in the last eight gameweeks. He’s a formidable force in Eddie Howe’s attack.

Despite this hot form streak being uncharacteristic, there’s evidence in his underlying numbers that these returns are sustainable. He’s registered 24 shots on goal over the last eight, ranking sixth among all players in this period. The only downside is that Newcastle United don’t have any looming double gameweeks.

Mohamed Salah

Mo Salah (£12.8m) will be well rested this winter and ready to be the main man in Jurgen Klopp’s attack once again. He will be needed in that central position, with both Luis Diaz and Diojo Jota still sidelined with injuries. Salah excelled in that position during October and early November.

Salah delivered four goals and one assist in the last eight gameweeks, registering more shots (33) than any other player in this period. He’s on penalties for Liverpool which provides a useful booster to his FPL returns, although Liverpool are still waiting for their first spot-kick of the season.

Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard (£7.1m) has had a prolific start to the season, sitting fourth among midfielders for points scored this season. Since Roberto de Zerbi took over at Brighton, Trossard has generally played as a striker, scoring five goals and also registering an assist.

Trossard ranks third among midfielders for shots (23) over the last eight and second for big chances with seven. Brighton have four favourable fixtures in six on their return to the Premier League: Southampton, Everton, Leicester and Bournemouth all sit in the bottom half of the table.

Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) has long been the go-to cheap fifth midfielder for our fantasy benches, but could be upgraded to be the 11th starter in our squads once the Premier league returns. He ranks 13th for goal involvements among midfielders, with two goals and five assists.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is back fit for Fulham to bolster their attack, with Pereira being the key provider, involved in corners and free kicks. The Cottagers have five fixtures in the four gameweeks after the restart, including a Double Gameweek 19 against Leicester City and Chelsea.

Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) could be a key contender for our fantasy squads for the restart as we look to capitalise on Arsenal’s excellent start to the season. Their attacking force may be somewhat unpredictable given Gabriel Jesus’ knee injury providing a significant alteration to their attack.

Martinelli has had a consistent season so far, starting every single game for the Gunners, delivering five goals and four assists. Team-mate Bukayo Saka has the appeal of penalties, but is more expensive and has had a more significant role to play for his national team at the World Cup.