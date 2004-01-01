FPL Gameweek 18: Under the radar picks

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

The template reigned supreme in midweek, with plenty of high ownership players making the Kings of the Gameweek including Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Kieran Trippier.

While covering these consistent performers who are in the majority of teams is important, it’s also worth having some low-owned players to give an edge to the fringes of your squad. So which players are worth a look?

Andrew Robertson vs Leicester (H)

Robertson was excellent against Villa | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Andrew Robertson has been going seriously under the radar by fantasy managers this season, but now is the time to invest. He was more advanced than Trent Alexander-Arnold on the opposite flank in Liverpool's win at Aston Villa and was rewarded with an assist.

Having been rested in the break he looks to have picked up where he left off, with four assists in his last four games. He created two big chances against Aston Villa and takes some corners. Opponents Leicester will be without key man James Maddison and failed to score against Newcastle last time out.

Mason Mount vs Nottingham Forest (A)

Mount netted against Bournemouth | Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Chelsea came back for the restart as an unknown quantity, after a difficult opening tenure for Graham Potter. A convincing performance all round against Bournemouth, plus more favourable fixtures on the way, including a Double Gameweek 19, puts them back on the radar.

Mason Mount was the key man in the attack, pulling the strings for the Chelsea front four and also finding himself on the scoresheet after a pinpoint long range effort. He took five corners in the game against Bournemouth, creating three chances for his teammates.

Eddie Nketiah vs Brighton (A)

Nketiah is leading the line for Arsenal | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Eddie Nketiah was one of the surprise packages of Gameweek 17, rewarding his nearly 200,000 new owners with a spectacular goal against West Ham. We can now be sure that he will deputise for the injured Gabriel Jesus and the Arsenal attack can still click in the absence of the Brazilian.

Nketiah was sixth for shots (4) in Gameweek 17 and seventh for shots in the box (3). Arsenal’s fixtures remain promising, with Brighton more of an attacking outfit these days under Roberto De Zerbi. They are without a clean sheet in their last five games.