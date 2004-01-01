FPL Gameweek 21: Best Arsenal players

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

The desire for three Arsenal players in our squads increases as their position at the top of the Premier League table becomes more secure and, with a Double Gameweek 23 looming, that is now compounded.

Many FPL managers already have three Arsenal players in their squads, but what is the optimal triple up on their assets? I’ve delved into the data in order to pinpoint the best three Arsenal players.

Martin Odegaard (£6.8m)

Only Erling Haaland can match Martin Odegaard for double digit returns in FPL this season, breaking the ten point barrier on six occasions. He’s the highest scoring Arsenal player since the restart, with five attacking returns (two goals and three assists). He continues to pull the strings in this Arsenal side, with the team built around him as their captain.

Odegaard sits second for chances created since the restart with 13, picking up three assists from four big chances created. Significantly, he also carries some goal threat too, with 12 shots in the same period putting him top among all midfielders. He’s involved in direct and indirect free kicks for the Gunners too.

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m)

There’s not much to separate the rest of Arsenal’s front four in terms of FPL potential, other than on price and positioning. Martinelli is cheaper than Saka and has more favourable fantasy scoring as a midfielder compared to Nketiah as a forward, so he would be my go-to second option from Arsenal’s attack.

Martinelli has 12 attacking returns this season, including two goals and one assist since the restart. He’s ranked top among midfielders for shots in the box during this time with ten and he’s also made eight key passes. He also has significant involvement in Arsenal’s set pieces, taking eight corners in this period.

Gabriel (£5.2m)

Arsenal’s defence has looked more investable in recent games, with clean sheets in consecutive games against Newcastle United and Spurs. Only Newcastle United have kept more shut-outs this season. Gabriel leads the way among Arsenal’s defenders for shots on goal (17), with three big chances leading to two goals.

He looks to be the most threatening of their attackers and having played the most minutes of any of Arsenal’s defenders, he offers that additional gametime security. If you don’t currently own Gabriel, wait one more week before bringing him in ahead of Gameweek 21; he is one yellow card away from a one game suspension, but the threshold rises after this gameweek.