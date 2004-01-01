FPL Gameweek 22: Joao Cancelo replacements

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

Joao Cancelo’s loan deal to Bayern Munich on the day before deadline day sent shockwaves through the football world and provided a massive headache for FPL managers. He still sits in four million fantasy squads, so who are the top replacements?

Luke Shaw (£5.3m)

An immediate double creates the perfect opportunity to jump on board Luke Shaw if you haven’t done so already. Shaw has been part of a Manchester United defence who have kept three clean sheets in six games since the FPL restart. He’s also scored a goal and ranks third for bonus points in that time, with eight.

Shaw did miss both the League Cup semi-final first leg and FA Cup fourth round last week through illness, so that’s something to keep an eye on during Erik ten Hag’s press conference on Friday. Manchester United face likely blanks in Gameweek 25 and Gameweek 28 for more cup action, which makes Shaw more of a short-term pick.

Gabriel (£5.2m)

If you are in search of a longer term defensive option, Arsenal’s Gabriel should be high on the agenda, not least because Arsenal have fixtures in Blank Gameweek 25 and Blank Gameweek 28, after the Gunners failed to progress through to the latter rounds of the domestic cups. Arsenal also have a double in Gameweek 23.

Gabriel carries the most goal threat of Arsenal’s defenders, providing constant problems in the opposition box, especially from set pieces where Arsenal are so prolific. He should improve on the two goals he has already scored this season. He’s less susceptible to rotation compared to Arsenal’s full-backs too.

Nathan Ake (£5.0m)

Nathan Ake has been magnificent in the full-back role for Manchester City since the FPL restart, capitalising on the lack of involvement for Joao Cancelo during this period. He looks set to continue in this role and provides a budget friendly route into a side challenging for the Premier League title.

Ake has missed just 45 minutes of Premier League action over the last six games, with Manchester City keeping two clean sheets in this period. Ake has been involved in four clean sheets for his club this season and has collected bonus points on two of those occasions. Manchester City also have two fixtures in Gameweek 23.