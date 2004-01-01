FPL Gameweek 24: Chelsea duo among key transfer targets

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

We arrive at FPL Gameweek 24 with the coming weeks particularly difficult to navigate.

We have blanks in Gameweek 25 and Gameweek 28, while 25 will also be a double for some sides. So who are the best transfer targets in each position?

Defender: Reece James (£5.8m)

James is back for Chelsea | BSR Agency/GettyImages

Chelsea are a side with promising upcoming fixtures, including in Blank Gameweek 25 and 28, making their assets appealing right across the pitch. With four clean sheets in their last eight games since the restart, doubling up on their defence is now a viable strategy.

Adding Reece James to Kepa Arrizabalaga is one way of doing this, with the England right-back completing 90 minutes last time out against West Ham on his return from injury. He’s a player with a high ceiling, having registered 14 goal involvements last season from limited minutes.

Midfielder: Bukayo Saka (£8.3m)

Saka is still in great form despite Arsenal's drop off | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka finally put the Arsenal midfielder conundrum to bed in Double Gameweek 23, when he converted from the penalty spot with pinpoint precision against Manchester City on Wednesday evening. He’s now scored the most FPL points of any Arsenal player since the restart.

Arsenal have another upcoming double in Gameweek 25, followed by a fixture in the Blank Gameweek 28. We’ve seen some impressive underlying numbers from Saka in recent games too, having seven shots against Brentford last weekend. Penalties is a huge factor in selecting him.

Forward: Joao Felix (£7.5m)

Felix's Chelsea have some good fixtures on the horizon | Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

We’ve finally witnessed Joao Felix’s capabilities at Chelsea following a challenging debut, scoring his first Premier League goal against West Ham last time out. Again, the appeal of bringing in a Chelsea attacker comes through their kind fixtures in the blanks.

With a plethora of options in Chelsea’s midfield, Felix could be the one to offer us regular gametime for our forward lines for this spell of games. Graham Potter still has some work to do figuring out his best XI, but there’s less competition for places up top. Felix registered three shots on goal and two key passes last weekend.