FPL Gameweek 26: Haaland, Saka & Rashford lead captain choice

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading tools to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.

FPL managers face another tough captain decision in FPL Gameweek 26 and it’s a trend which is set to continue for the next few gameweeks with a blank looming in the schedule for Manchester City and some challenging fixtures. So who are the key assets to consider?

Erling Haaland vs Newcastle United (H)

Haaland is up against Newcastle | Clive Rose/GettyImages

Manchester City face the best defence in the Premier League this weekend in Newcastle which limits Erling Haaland’s appeal as the go-to captain pick. The Magpies are without a clean sheet in their three Premier League games, conceding four goals, but will welcome Nick Pope and Bruno Guimaraes back from suspension for that game.

However, Haaland’s home form has been sensational this season, with 18 league goals at the Etihad, contributing to two thirds of his totals. The reverse fixture ended 3-3 with Haaland on the scoresheet on that occasion. The Norwegian wasn’t in City’s starting XI in the FA Cup in midweek so should be fresh to play 90 minutes in this game.

Bukayo Saka vs Bournemouth (H)

Saka scored against Everton | Clive Rose/GettyImages

Arsenal penalty taker Bukayo Saka also needs to be in the conversation ahead of a home game against Bournemouth. The reverse of this fixture ended 3-0 to Arsenal and since then Saka has established himself as the best FPL asset from the club.

Saka has delivered attacking returns in his last three home games. Since the FPL restart he has had 30 shots, scoring five goals from three big chances. He’s also made 23 key passes in that time, coming away with two assists.

Marcus Rashford vs Liverpool (A)

Nobody has been able to stop Rashford recently | David Rogers/GettyImages

Marcus Rashford is the man of the moment with an impressive ten goals since the FPL restart which makes him a captaincy contender every week. No player can beat his 34 shots in the last four gameweeks, scoring from ten big chances.

He doesn’t have home comforts this week though with a trip to Anfield and isn’t on penalties either with Bruno Fernandes taking the last spot kick.

The fixture is perhaps more appealing than it looks at first glance, with Liverpool showing their defensive frailties since the restart. Things have improved in recent games, but Manchester United will provide a stiff test. Rashford scored in the reverse fixture, with the Red Devils winning 2-1 on that occasion.