FPL Gameweek 28: The best defenders to sign

With a handful of teams not playing in FPL Gameweek 28, managers are having to find inventive ways of filling their starting XIs.

The FA Cup means sides like Manchester City and Manchester United are otherwise engaged. However, FPL favourites from Arsenal and Newcastle will be in action, while there are other fixtures that could earn returns from our favourite defenders.

Here are 90min's tips for the best defenders to sign this week.

Gabriel (£5.2m)

Gabriel netted against Fulham | Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Arsenal centre back Gabriel scored for the second time against Fulham this season last time out, having also netted in their win against the Cottagers on the opening day.

The Brazilian is second only to Kieran Trippier for FPL points among defenders this term and should be confident of a clean sheet against a Palace side who haven't won since New Year's Eve.

Alex Moreno (£4.4m)

Moreno has two assists in eight games | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Unai Emery's Aston Villa are back in form with two wins from their last three games, though it was the draw against West Ham last time out where Alex Moreno bagged eight points.

The Spaniard set up Ollie Watkins' ninth league goal of the season, having also assisted Philippe Coutinho's strike against Arsenal in February. He could be a snip between now and the end of the season.

Ben Chilwell (£5.9m)

Chilwell is in fine form | DARREN STAPLES/GettyImages

Reece James' fitness has been even more temperamental than usual in recent weeks so alternatives in the Chelsea backline need to be found.

Left back Ben Chilwell is their priciest defender at £5.9m but also the form pick with a goal and an assist in his last two games. Upcoming clashes with Everton and Aston Villa should present more goalscoring opportunities for the England international.

Kieran Trippier (£6m)

Trippier is an important cog in Newcastle's attacks | Richard Sellers/GettyImages

Newcastle's recent league slump has seen Kieran Trippier's returns fall but he was back on form against Wolves, setting up their first goal in the 2-1 win.

The Magpies still have return fixtures against Man Utd, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea to fulfil before the end of the season, but Trippier's creativity from out wide makes him an FPL must-have.

When is the FPL Gameweek 28 deadline?

The deadline this week is at the sneaky time of 18:30 GMT on Friday. Newcastle visit Nottingham Forest as the curtain-raiser for the weekend before five games on Saturday, including Spurs' trip to Southampton and Chelsea's Stamford Bridge battle with Everton.

Crystal Palace's trip to league leaders Arsenal is the only game on Sunday.