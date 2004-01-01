FPL Gameweek 28: The best midfielders to sign

The reduced schedule in the Premier League this week means FPL managers are having to plan thoroughly in the final gameweek before the international break.

Thankfully, there are plenty of midfield options in good form to take you through the seven games that are scheduled for the weekend, with the FA Cup's resumption ruling the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United out of league action.

Here are the top midfield picks for the upcoming gameweek.

Leandro Trossard (£6.6m)

Trossard set up three goals at Fulham | Clive Rose/GettyImages

Leandro Trossard became the first Arsenal player since Cesc Fabregas in 2009 to supply three assists in one Premier League game during his masterful display at Fulham.

His form means Mikel Arteta is under no pressure to reintroduce Gabriel Jesus prematurely and the Belgium international could continue up front against Crystal Palace.

Philip Billing (£5.1m)

Billing has been among the goals recently | Luke Walker/GettyImages

Giant midfielder Philip Billing has caused some panic against Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool in recent weeks.

His strike at the Emirates was the second fastest in the division's history and he followed that up by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Liverpool. He's cheap at £5.1m and has decent fixtures against Aston Villa and Fulham coming up.

READ NEXT

Jack Harrison (£5.7m)

Harrison is returning to form | Stu Forster/GettyImages

There's no time to waste for Leeds down at the bottom of the table. Jack Harrison has been in disappointing form this season but contributed a goal and an assist in the 2-2 home draw with Brighton.

The 26-year-old winger scored some important goals when United avoided the drop last season and could yield similar returns this time around with games against Wolves, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace up next.

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m)

Martinelli has scored some important goals in recent weeks | Clive Rose/GettyImages

Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli has been Arsenal's main goal threat in recent weeks, scoring five goals in his last five league games.

Fulham's defending was statuesque as Martinelli nodded in and he may be greeted with similar hesitancy by Crystal Palace's back line on Sunday. The Eagles haven't won since New Year's Day and have only beaten Arsenal once in their last six meetings.

When is the FPL Gameweek 28 deadline?

The deadline this week is at the sneaky time of 18:30 GMT on Friday. Newcastle visit Nottingham Forest as the curtain-raiser for the weekend before five games on Saturday, including Spurs' trip to Southampton and Chelsea's Stamford Bridge battle with Everton.

Crystal Palace's trip to league leaders Arsenal is the only game on Sunday.