Frank Lampard Admits Jorginho Was Lucky Not to Be Sent Off Before Midfielder's Arsenal Heroics

Frank Lampard has admitted midfielder Jorginho might have been 'lucky' not to see red in Chelsea's comeback win at Arsenal, but insisted that the Blues 'made their own luck' and deserved the victory.

The Italy international emerged from the bench at half time as Lampard's men trailed 1-0, and with seven minutes remaining he was able to score the equalising goal for the visitors.

It sparked a remarkable revival, with Tammy Abraham's late winner sealing an ​incredible Chelsea win, but there was more than a whiff of controversy about the goal that kicked off the comeback. Many of an ​Arsenal persuasion felt Jorginho should have been handed a second yellow card for pulling back Mattéo Guendouzi shortly prior to hitting the back of the net.

Jorginho escaped a red card, won the free kick that led to the equalizer & scored the equalizer. This shithouse masterclass belongs in the Smithsonian. — ⚡️ (@chefwinger) December 30, 2019

“I think it certainly could have been a second yellow," said Lampard, via ​The Mirror, of the incident. "In a London derby lots of those could happen. Earlier in the game, you don't get given a yellow or maybe you do.

“We might have struck a bit of luck with that one. But there have been times when I’ll moan about not getting luck in other games and I don't think it was absolutely clear cut. And maybe you make your own luck sometimes.

“I think with the way we played, the way Jorginho played, he was a big catalyst for the change. Not just the fact he was the sub - but more the fact he was winning second balls and showing that kind of character. Maybe we got a slice of luck.”

It was a huge result for Chelsea that lifts the pressure on Lampard after an inconsistent run of results going in. They had lost five of their last seven league games prior to the short trip north, and had looked to be facing a sixth in eight until Jorginho headed home to square things up.

They travel to ​Brighton on New Year's Day, looking to lift spirits further and get a season that had threatened to come off the rails right back on track.

