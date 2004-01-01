Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal

Fulham have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal, with the German signing a three-year deal - with an option for a further year - at the newly-promoted club.

Leno played just eight games in all competitions during the 2021/22 season after losing the number one jersey to England international Aaron Ramsdale.

Speaking to the club's official website following the move, the 30-year-old stated: “It feels amazing to finally be here. I can’t wait to join the team, to train and play with the team.

“I’m relieved that everything is done. I’m just happy to be here. It took a little bit of time but in the end we made it, and that’s the most important thing.”

The club's Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations, Tony Khan, also expressed his excitement at the signing, saying: “Bernd Leno is the goalkeeper whom we have pursued steadfastly throughout this transfer window, and we’re very excited that we’ve reached a transfer agreement and he’s now fully committed to Fulham!

“He has played at the highest level, and he’ll bring this experience and his leadership to our team. He’ll be a great addition to Marco’s squad, who are all excited for the season ahead! Come on Fulham!”