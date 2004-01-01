Fulham deals for Cedric & Abdoulaye Doucoure stall

Fulham's hopes of signing Arsenal right-back Cedric and Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure have been dealt a blow with both deals stalling, 90min understands.

The Whites had been hopeful of completing the double swoop early in the January transfer window, but have work to do in order to finalise both signings.

The west London side had agreed a fee with Arsenal over Cedric, but the Gunners are refusing to pay for half of his wage packet as Fulham had hoped. Both teams want to finalise a deal, however, and are working on solutions.

Fulham were also unaware that Doucoure is currently earning over £100,000-a-week at Everton. They are offering to cover less than half of that total and there is some distance with the Toffees regarding this issue.

Doucoure is also wanted by former club Watford, who could make a loan offer with an obligatory purchase clause should they be promoted back to the Premier League.

Fulham could choose to make one or both of the deals initial loans, though they currently have two players on loan from other Premier League sides - Shane Duffy from Brighton and Dan James from Leeds. Cancelling one or both of these agreements could free up the requisite space to bring in Cedric and Doucoure.

Marco Silva's side currently sit eighth in the Premier League table after an impressive first half to the season.