Fulham in advanced talks over Bernd Leno transfer

Fulham are close to completing an £8m deal to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal, 90min can confirm.

Leno lost his place in the Arsenal setup to Aaron Ramsdale last season and tumbled further down the pecking order with the arrival of United States stopper Matt Turner from New England Revolution.

With 12 months left on his contract, Leno has been made available this summer and sources have confirmed to 90min that Fulham are on the cusp of recruiting the Germany international for a fee of around £8m.

A full agreement is expected within the coming days, with Fulham hopeful of handing Leno his debut for the team in their Premier League opener against Liverpool on Saturday.

Fulham have been busy this summer, having already signed four new players ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Kevin Mbabu have all been signed on permanent deals, while Manor Solomon has joined on a loan deal from Shakhtar Donetsk after months and months of negotiations.

Leno is set to be the next arrival. The goalkeeper, who has 125 appearances for Arsenal to his name, is expected to become the team's starting stopper ahead of Marek Rodak and Paulo Gazzaniga.

The Cottagers are hopeful of adding a handful of new faces before their Premier League campaign gets underway, with a new centre-back also on the radar following the departures of Michael Hector and Alfie Mawson earlier this summer.