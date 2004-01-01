Fulham target Bernd Leno after failing to agree Thomas Strakosha terms

Fulham are interested in signing Bernd Leno from Arsenal after failing to agree terms for Thomas Strakosha, 90min understands.

Marco Silva's side are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper after securing promotion back to the Premier League.

The Cottagers were hoping to conclude a deal for Albania international Strakosha, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Lazio. However, the two parties have failed to agree on terms and Fulham are prepared to look elsewhere in the market.

One name on their radar is Germany international Leno, who lost his place as Arsenal's starting goalkeeper to Aaron Ramsdale last season. Newcastle are also understood to be interested after backing away from a deal to sign Dean Henderson from Manchester United.

Leno's agent, Joannis Koukoutrigas, has confirmed to BILD that Fulham are interested in his client's signature, but there is still belief he can revive his Gunners career.

"[Leno] is a German national goalkeeper, has always performed well at Arsenal and is an absolute team player. For me personally, Bernd is also the clear number one at Arsenal. With all due respect to the competitors," he said.

"Yes, Fulham is trying hard to get Bernd. Very professionally. This is also true for some other clubs and shows his status. But as I said, for me he is the number one at Arsenal and we are therefore also relaxed."

90min also understands Fulham have resumed talks with Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon after walking away from a proposed deal last month.