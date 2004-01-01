Gabriel admits bust-up led to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Arsenal exit

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has shed some light on the events which led to Pierre-Emerick Aubuameyang's Gunners exit, stating that there was an incident between the forward and the coaching staff.

The ex-Arsenal captain left the club in January before signing for Barcelona and has since hit the ground running at his new club, scoring a hat-trick in his most recent La Liga game.

Speaking in an interview with Ohmygoal, Gabriel discussed what happened in the lead up to Aubameyang's move to Spain - revealing that while 'everyone' wanted him to stay, a bust-up between the forward and the coaching staff led to his free transfer.

"Aubameyang is in my heart, we all wanted him at Arsenal. It's something that happened between him and the coaching staff, the other players weren't in it.

"I said goodbye to him before he left, I hope he enjoys Barcelona, he is a very nice person with a big heart and I love him very much."

Aubameyang has previously discussed what happened in the final few months at the Emirates Stadium, confirming that he did have a tumultuous relationship with manager Mikel Arteta.

"[It was] a difficult few months. I've never wanted to do anything wrong, it's in the past," he said.

Asked if the problem was just with Arteta, he added: "Yeah, I think it was just with him. I can't say much, he wasn't happy, I stayed calm and that's it."

Arteta has also spoken on the fallout in recent weeks, saying: "I'm extremely grateful for what Aubameyang has done at the club and his contribution since I have been here and the way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem."