Gabriel Jesus explains decision to join Arsenal over other clubs

Gabriel Jesus has admitted that a conversation with Arsenal director Edu helped convince him to join the Gunners over other suitors.

The 25-year-old was a reported target of Real Madrid, while his agent recently claimed that Chelsea tried to hijack his transfer, but Jesus eventually opted to join Arsenal in a £45m deal from Manchester City.

When asked why he opted to join the Gunners, given they will not be playing Champions League football next season, Jesus credited Edu with selling the club's project to him perfectly.

"When Edu came to talk with me and asked me how I am, how I was feeling as a person, and then as a football player, what I want in the future. I think the conversation between me and Edu was amazing. I was so happy with the project of the club, and straight away, I said yes, I think my way is in London," Jesus told Sky Sports.

"I don't want to be the main man here, I don't want to be a superstar. I want to play football, enjoy football, it's what I love to do. I've come to help and to learn with the guys. Here, there are amazing players as well, so I come to join a club where everyone wants to win together."

Jesus' move to Arsenal came shortly after his fellow Brazilian, Richarlison, made the move to the other side of north London, joining Tottenham for a cool £60m.

The international teammates are now domestic rivals, but Jesus insisted he wishes nothing but the best for Richarlison next season.

"I hope at the end of the season, we can both be fighting for the Golden Boot," he said. "I like him, he's a very good guy, an amazing player. I wish him all the best, just not against us!"