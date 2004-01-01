Gabriel Jesus lavishes praise on 'quality' Gabriel Martinelli

New Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus has revealed he is not surprised Gabriel Martinelli has been a roaring success with the Gunners and is looking forward to playing alongside him at club level.

Jesus completed his £45m move from Manchester City on Monday, becoming their fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

He will link up with international teammate Martinelli and the duo could even rub shoulders in the same attack. Speaking to Arsenal's club channels, Jesus insisted the 21-year-old has always had the 'quality' to succeed in England following his 2019 move from Brazilian lower league side Ituano.

"I'm so happy with him. He went to train with us in the national team [in the summer of 2019] and was in the Copa America in Brazil. We saw him and his qualities, and he can do things other players cannot," Jesus said.

"When I saw him come to Arsenal I was not surprised because I knew he had the quality to play in a big club in Europe and Brazil. I'm so happy for him because he deserves this because he's a quality player. The next season I was following him, watching videos and games."

Jesus was also full of praise for fellow Brazilian and namesake Gabriel Magalhaes, while he admitted there's already been plenty of jokes about how confusing having three players with the same name on the same team will be.

"Now it's three [Gabriel's at Arsenal]! There’s a lot of jokes with us now, but they are very good guys. I'm so happy for them because they deserve to be in a big club like Arsenal, and they did so well last season. I'm so happy to be here with them," he said.

When asked to describe what it was like to play against centre-back Magalhaes as an opponent, Jesus replied: "Difficult. He's so strong. I have played against him a couple of times. He's a very difficult defender, but has the quality to play as well."