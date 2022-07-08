Gabriel Jesus nets brace on Arsenal debut

New Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus has made a fine start to life in the red shirt, scoring a brace on debut.

The Gunners completed the £45m signing of the Brazil international from Manchester City on Monday, and he didn't have to wait long for his first taste of action.

Jesus was introduced as a half-time substitute in Arsenal's friendly clash against Nurnberg in Germany on Friday afternoon, with Mikel Arteta's side surprisingly 2-0 down at the break.

However, the new number nine immediately set about hauling his team back into the game, rattling the ball into the back of the net 90 seconds after the restart.

The 25-year-old won the ball high up the pitch before drifting out to the right flank and cutting back inside. His pass somehow found Eddie Nketiah, who played a cute through ball back to his new teammate, and Jesus produced an unerring first-time finish into the roof of the net from the angle.

🇧🇷 GABRIEL JESUS! 🇧🇷



Barely 9️⃣0️⃣ seconds into his Arsenal debut, GJ9 is on the scoresheet! 👊



⚫️ 2-1 🔴 (47) pic.twitter.com/5VwYk7n20J — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 8, 2022

Arsenal levelled through a Mohamed Elneny screamer and then moved into a two-goal lead, bizarrely courtesy of two own goals - although Jesus played role in forcing both.

After Nurnberg had pulled one back, the Brazilian bagged his brace with 15 minutes left to play. It was another fine finish, too, as the striker met his compatriot Gabriel Martinelli's pinpoint near post cross and produced a deft flick into the roof of the net to make it 5-3, this time giving it the trademark 'phone' celebration.

That was the end of the goalmouth action, but Arteta will be hugely satisfied with the contributions of his new arrival.