Gabriel Jesus outlines Arsenal trophy ambition after £45m move

Gabriel Jesus says his only ambition is to "win everything'" at Arsenal - and not to become the new Thierry Henry.

The 25-year-old joined the Gunners from Manchester City for a fee of £45m on Monday, and will become the club's first choice centre forward wearing the number nine shirt.

Jesus won 10 trophies during his five-year stay at City - including four Premier League titles - but opted to reunite with Mikel Arteta, a former assistant manager at the Etihad Stadium, at Arsenal after seeing City sign both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Some have questioned the motives behind Jesus' decision to move on, particularly as Arsenal are not competing in the Champions League, but the Brazilian has already outlined the influence Arteta had on his decision to depart Manchester.

Now, in an interview with GOAL, Jesus has opened up on the role Edu played in taking him to the Emirates Stadium, his desire to win every trophy possible and write his own name into the Arsenal history books - rather than being dubbed the 'new' Thierry Henry.

Jesus on Edu

“In my life, I always liked projects. When Edu came to talk to me, I was so happy with the ideas of the club. The way they want to go, the things they want to do.

“Then I was pretty sure I would come to Arsenal. But after I talked to Mikel, I was 100 per cent sure. Because I trust in him. Because I trust in this big club. And I trust in myself and the players as well.

“There is a lot of talent here. Very good players. And young players. Like me, I'm still young. So everyone is together in this. Like a family. That is what I want.”

Gabriel Jesus' goalscoring record compared to Arsenal forwards in the Premier League era | 90min

Jesus on fitting in at Arsenal

“I have already worked with Mikel, so I I know his ideas a little bit. I know the way he wants to play. I think it is quite similar to Pep Guardiola and I think that fits well. I’ve come to try to help the guys and I’ll try to learn with them as well. As a family.

“I am so happy with the group. It was good to see everyone when I joined the club for the first day.

“It is a big family here. We are going to play well, train well and at the end of the season, I am pretty sure, we are going to win something.”

Jesus on winning trophies at Arsenal

“First of all, [I need] to adapt,” he said. “Adapt to the club, adapt with the players, the way they play and the way they are. After this, everything else will come naturally. This is football. Football is the same everywhere.

“Then at the end of the season I want to win something. Win trophies. Like everybody here at Arsenal. That is the only way to make myself a name in the history of this big club.

"It is a big club with a big project. When Edu explained to me what they want for the future, I was so excited to join Arsenal because I love the project.

“I want to win trophies. I want to win everything.”

Thierry Henry is one of Arsenal's greatest ever players | Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

Jesus on becoming the new Thierry Henry

“When you say Arsenal, you mean Thierry Henry,” said Jesus. “Thierry is unique, he is one of the greatest players ever.

“But I don’t want to be the new Thierry Henry. I want to make myself a name in this club’s history.

“I will be there: 90 minutes per game in the box, trying to score, trying to help. Not only with goals, also with assists. Covering the ball. Running, in my style. Never stop.

"Helping my team, helping my team-mates. Yeah, that’s me.”