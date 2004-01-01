Gabriel Jesus provides positive update on his injury recovery

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has hinted on social media that he no longer needs crutches and is progressing in his injury rehab.

The Gunners star is set to miss several months of action after suffering a serious injury during Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. Jesus damaged ligaments in his knee in his nation's final group stage game against Cameroon - a game the Selecao would lose 1-0.

Having previously been spotted at the Emirates Stadium wearing a knee brace and holding a pair of crutches, he has now seemingly got rid of the crutches. On Instagram, the Brazilian posted a photo of a pair of crutches with the caption 'freedom sang' suggesting that he no longer needs them to walk.

The image is a huge boost for the Gunners after a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United on Tuesday evening.

While the result left Arsenal eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, having played one game more than closest challengers Manchester City, Mikel Arteta was notably furious following the full-time whistle as he believed his side should've been awarded two penalties.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said: "They are two penalties, it's very simple. I'm talking about what I've seen, now, and it's two scandalous penalties."