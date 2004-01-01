Gabriel Jesus puts time frame on return from injury

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has suggested he could return from injury by late February, putting a time frame on his ongoing recovery at around another ‘four or five weeks’.

Jesus proved to be a revelation for the Gunners following his £45m transfer from Manchester City last summer, racking up 11 direct goal involvements in 14 Premier League appearances up to the mid-season break for the 2022 World Cup.

But Jesus hasn’t played for Arsenal since then due to a knee problem sustained while on duty with Brazil at the tournament in Qatar.

It came as a major blow to an Arsenal side mounting a first Premier League title charge in 15 years since last seriously challenging in 2007/08.

Fortunately for Mikel Arteta’s side, Eddie Nketiah has stepped up in Jesus’ absence, scoring four times in five Premier League games since the World Cup – including two in a crucial win over Manchester United this past weekend.

Arsenal have kept going, but having Jesus back when it happens will still be a significant boost.

“Maybe four or five weeks more, I come back,” the four-time Premier League champion said in a video filmed with former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

That kind of time frame could see Jesus available for when Arsenal face Bournemouth at home on 4 March. The prior trip to Leicester on 25 February might just be too soon.

In total, Jesus could still miss six more games, including two against former club Manchester City – one in the FA Cup and one in the Premier League.

