Gabriel Jesus refuses to commit future to Man City

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has refused to commit his future to the club beyond the end of the current season.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed to 90min that City will look to sell Jesus this summer if he does not extend his current deal, which is approaching its final 12 months.

Talks are underway over an extension, but the main stumbling block is Jesus' role under Pep Guardiola. The boss wants to keep Jesus around but also wants to sign a new striker this summer, which would limit the Brazilian's role even further.

“It’s not time to think about this,” Jesus said after his four-goal haul against Watford at the weekend. “You expect me to say this, but it’s true.

“This is no time to think about this. Now is the best moment of the season. I want to enjoy, to keep focused on my team, with my teammates, to fight for the Premier League. I won it with my teammates three times.

”And I know how that feels and I want to have that feeling again. And then of course we also have the tough game on Tuesday against Real Madrid [in the Champions League] and that is my focus.”

Jesus went on to admit that he wants more minutes but refused to paint that as a problem, insisting it is more of a sign that he is playing at a top club like City.

“It’s not just me, it’s [all] the players [who want more minutes]," Jesus said. "If you ask, everyone’s going to say ‘I want to play’ and the season that I arrived here I played a lot, I think.

“I know what I expect of course but I know we have very good players who can play every game as well and sometimes it’s not just me, it’s Riyad [Mahrez], sometimes Raz [Sterling], and [Jack] Grealish arrives this season and sees how it is here. We have a lot of good strikers, wingers and forwards.”

Jesus has attracted interest from Arsenal but the 25-year-old is not against leaving England in search of more opportunities, with Barcelona, Juventus and Atletico Madrid all registering interest.