Gabriel Jesus reveals Mikel Arteta influence in signing for Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus has admitted he is looking forward to working with Mikel Arteta again after signing for Arsenal, while he joins a long list of Gunners recruits in admitting that he adored club legend Thierry Henry as a youngster.

Arsenal's new number nine joins for a deal worth roughly £45m and becomes their fourth signing of the summer, joining Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner as the club's newest recruits.

Speaking to Arsenal's club channels, Jesus revealed that former Manchester City assistant coach Arteta played a key role in selling the project and convincing him to make the move to north London.

"We spoke a couple of times about the club, the players, the project and the future. I believe 100 per cent in Mikel. I had a very good time with him before, he’s a very good guy and a very good coach as well," Jesus said.

"He helped me a lot [at Manchester City]. We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something. He’s a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something he can teach me or the young players."

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Harry Symeou & Toby Cudworth. On the latest show they discuss Richarlison's move to Tottenham, where Lisandro Martinez could be heading and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Jesus added that he appreciated Henry as a child and he is relishing the chance to play for another 'big club'.

"I followed Arsenal when I was young because of Henry. Obviously I didn’t follow too many European teams but when I saw some of the players that played here, I was like 'wow, this club is big'. When I played against Arsenal I was looking at the Emirates and it was a very good stadium, so I’m very excited to play here," he said.

"I’m so happy to sign for this big club. Since day one when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy. I know the staff, I know some players, the Brazilian ones. I know there are a lot of top players. They are young and I’m still young as well, so I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well and to try to do my best."

During his unveiling on social media, Jesus added: "Football, to me, is art. I want to play somewhere where I can express myself with a team that want to play the beautiful game, embracing the spirit of Brazilian football.

"I want to make people happy, and that's why I'm here. Let's make some memories."