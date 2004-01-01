Gabriel Jesus set for Arsenal medical after finalising personal terms

Gabriel Jesus has agreed personal terms with Arsenal and will undergo his medical before completing his move from Manchester City, 90min understands.

Arsenal have been in talks to sign Jesus for much of the last month, but the deal accelerated in the last week after they finally agreed a fee with City, who have accepted a deal worth £45m.

Jesus has rejected the offer of a long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium as he is believed to see his future as a centre forward - something that is on offer at Arsenal.

90min understands that Arsenal were the only interested party committed to playing Jesus through the middle and it is believed that is crucial to the move. His relationship with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, having spent many years together at City where he served as assistant to Pep Guardiola, was also a contributing factor.

Arteta has explained his vision and plans to Jesus, who was sufficiently impressed to commit to Arsenal.

Sources have confirmed that Jesus will sign a five-year deal in north London and will become the club's highest paid player in the process.

Jesus will become Arsenal's fourth signing of the summer following on from Brazilian youngster Marquinhos, Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira and American goalkeeper Matt Turner, but they hope to add more in the near future.

They are currently in talks with Ajax to sign defender Lisandro Martinez, while they are also trying to persuade Leeds winger Raphinha to be the third Brazilian to sign for the club this summer.