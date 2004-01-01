 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Gabriel Martinelli & Ederson withdraw from Brazil squad ahead of Premier League title showdown

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Manchester City’s Ederson have each withdrawn from the Brazil squad for international friendlies later this month as a result of injuries.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards