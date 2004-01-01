Gabriel Martinelli jokes he just 'needs a pen' to sign new Arsenal contract

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has said that the Gunners just ‘need a pen’ to get him to sign a new contract with the club.

The Brazilian, who was plucked from obscurity of the Brazilian fourth division as a teenager in 2019, has become an invaluable first-team player at Arsenal and has already made over 100 appearances for the Gunners.

His current contract, which he signed during ‘Project Restart’ towards the end of his first season in England, has just over 18 months left to run but carries an option to be extended to 2025.

Martinelli confirmed early last month that talks over a new deal have been taking place.

Now, the 21-year-old with five goals to his name so far this season, has reiterated his love for Arsenal and declared all it needs for them to give him something to sign the deal with.

“I’m very happy at Arsenal. I said it many times. This is my club. I love to be here, I love the city, the club, everything about Arsenal,” Martinelli said this week.

“I want to stay. I’m very happy. They just need a pen.”

It has been reported that a new deal for Martinelli could be worth more than double the £70,000 he currently earns per week, putting estimates for a new deal in the £150,000 range or higher.

Arsenal and Martinelli have already secured a place in the Europa League knockout stages ahead of Thursday’s matchday six encounter with Zurich. But they still need to ensure they finish top of the group above PSV Eindhoven to jump straight to the last 16 and avoid a preliminary knockout tie.

Meanwhile, the Gunners hold a two-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League but face a real test on Sunday when they travel across London to play Chelsea.