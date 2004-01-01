Gabriel Martinelli reveals wanting to be like Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has revealed that he still looks up to Gunners legend Thierry Henry and tries to model some of his game on the Frenchman.

Martinelli was just six when Henry left Arsenal for Barcelona in 2007 – he wasn’t even born when Henry had first arrived in north London – but the legacy at the club remains strong.

Martinelli, who only turned 21 in June, plays off the left flank but is right-footed just like Henry. He has already had success in front of goal this season too, scoring twice in Arsenal’s three Premier League games so far – including the club’s very first of the campaign.

“I think everyone [tries to be like Henry],” the Brazilian told Sky Sports.

“He was an amazing player and everyone looks up to him. I have met him before, he is a nice guy. On the pitch he was unbelievable, a legend for the club and for the Premier League. For me, he is the best of all time in the Premier League, he is just an unbelievable player.”

Already top of the Premier League with the only remaining 100% record, Martinelli and Arsenal will look to make it four wins in a row at the start of a league season for the first time since the 2004/05 campaign when they won their first five games on the bounce.

