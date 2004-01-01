Gabriel Martinelli signs new Arsenal contract

Arsenal have confirmed winger Gabriel Martinelli has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract.

90min revealed in January an agreement had been reached to extend Martinelli's contract, which was due to expire in 2024, up until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

Now, that agreement has been finalised and Arsenal have confirmed the deal has been signed.

“We’re delighted Gabi has signed a new long-term contract," said manager Mikel Arteta. "Our supporters see his quality and energy every single time he puts on the shirt and he’s the same every day in training, with his hard work and positive values.

"Gabi is still very young, so we know there’s still much more to come from him and it’s great that we’ll be on this journey together. We’re now excited to continue to develop his huge talent and look forward to seeing him perform with Arsenal in the years to come.”

On this edition of TCOAG, Harry Symeou reviews & rates Arsenal's January transfer window following the signings of Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior & Jorginho along with multiple departures!

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Sporting director Edu added: “It’s great that Gabi has signed a new contract with us. The foundations of our squad continue to be built on young talent, so it’s great that Gabi has signed a new contract.

"Gabi is still just 21, and a player with big ability and personality. He is an important part of our future and we’re delighted that we have agreed a new contract.”

The Brazil international has started each of Arsenal's 19 Premier League games this season, chipping in with an impressive seven goals and two assists to help the Gunners to the top of the table.