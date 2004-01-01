Gabriel signs new long-term contract at Arsenal

Arsenal have announced that Gabriel Magalhaes has penned a long-term contract extension with the club.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners from Lille in 2020 and has become an increasingly important player in a side reaping the rewards of trusting Mikel Arteta's process.

Gabriel has already made 83 appearances in all competitions and has formed an impressive centre-back pairing with William Saliba this season, following his introduction to the first-team.

The news was confirmed in statement on Arsenal's website, but does not disclose exactly how long Gabriel has signed for, having initially penned a deal until 2025 upon signing for the club.

Speaking to the club's official website, Arteta said of his new deal: "Gabi has shown huge qualities since he joined us. He is a young player with a great work ethic and his consistent strong performances have been hugely important to us over the past two seasons.

"Working with Gabi every day is a pleasure, he has formed strong relationships with everyone at the club and we’re so pleased that he has committed to us on a long-term contract."

Technical director, Edu, added: “It’s great that we’ve agreed a new deal with Gabi. At 24, he’s still a young player and is part of our future. His performances since he joined us in 2020 have been very strong and his positive impact to our results have been clear for everyone to see.

"He has grown so much on and off the pitch, with both his contribution and communication on and off the pitch. We all look forward to see Gabi continue to grow as an important part of our club.”

After tying down the 24-year-old, it is expected that Arsenal will next move to secure the futures of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.