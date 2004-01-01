Gareth Southgate discusses reports of Ben White fall out

Gareth Southgate has been quizzed on reports that Ben White was exiled from England's World Cup camp after a falling out with assistant manager Steve Holland.

The Daily Star allege White was on the periphery of the squad in Qatar, and after a disagreement with Holland, the Three Lions decided to send the Arsenal defender home.

Southgate was asked by talkSPORT whether he could shed any light on this new report, but chose to remain tight-lipped.

"Well, not really. What I’ve been shown was alleged and there was another word that was used," Southgate said.

"I think by commenting on the story I could be giving it any form of credibility, really. We explained why Ben left the camp and I think it’s important that that is respected, really."

White left the England camp on November 30, with the FA insisting this was due to personal reasons in a brief statement.

"Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons," said statement read.

"The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time."