Gareth Southgate Names Latest England Squad for November Internationals

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden have been recalled to the senior England squad for this month’s triple header of internationals against Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland, but Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been left out for a second time.

The Manchester pair each missed the October international break last month, having previously been sent home early after breaching COVID-19 protocol at a hotel in Iceland in September. Foden has impressed at club level since, while Greenwood has experienced minor fitness trouble.

Man City star Phil Foden has been recalled to the England squad | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Southampton forward Danny Ings both miss out because of injury, but in-form Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and impressive Chelsea right-back Reece James keep their respective places.

29-Man England Squad for November Internationals

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Reece James (Chelsea), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Man City)

Midfielders: Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Premier League top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin keeps his place | Michael Regan/Getty Images

England will host Ireland in a friendly at Wembley on Thursday 12 November, before a critical UEFA Nations League clash with Belgium in Brussels three days later. Southgate’s team then face Iceland back at home in the final League A group 2 fixture of the 2020/21 competition.

England already cannot be relegated to League B, but positive results in these last two games could see the Three Lions top the standings and reach the Nations League Finals for the second time.

England won 1-0 in Iceland at the start of the campaign and enjoyed an impressive comeback win against world number one ranked Belgium at home last month. Taking only one point from a possible six against Denmark has somewhat undone that good work, however.

