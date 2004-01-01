Gary Neville: 'Man Utd will finish above Arsenal'

Gary Neville reckons Manchester United can still finish above Arsenal despite the Gunners opening up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Hugo Lloris' own goal and a sublime strike from Martin Odegaard were enough to earn Arsenal a comfortable 2-0 win over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, having already beaten them at the Emirates Stadium in October.

Mikel Arteta's side are now eight points clear of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City after they lost to United on Saturday in a fiercely contested Manchester derby.

Substitute Jack Grealish opened the scoring for the visitors just after the hour mark, but a quick-fire double from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford - the former of which was awarded under controversial circumstances - turned the game in favour of Erik ten Hag's side.

Old Trafford was rocking as the Dutchman's side saw out the game to pick up a vital three points, and the performance was a clear demonstration of the progress the club have made over the past few months.

United's improvement has even convinced Neville that his former club can leapfrog Arsenal in the Premier League table come the end of the season.

Watch 90min's latest YouTube show as Shebahn Aherne hosts Scott Saunders, Harry Symeou and Grizz Khan to discuss the weekend's Premier League action!

Click here to visit and subscribe to the channel!

"No. But I said Leicester wouldn't win the league," Neville replied, when asked on Sky Sports if he thought Arsenal would win the title. "They won't win the league. Manchester City will win the league, and I think Man Utd will finish second, and I know that will annoy Arsenal fans!

"I'd rather Arsenal win the league than Man City. I think it would be absolutely sensational for the Premier League.

"I think about watching the Premier League, we've seen City sweep up, apart from Liverpool, over the past five years. To think Arsenal could come and win it, it adds to our league, it makes our league great.

"I'd love Man Utd to win it, but I don't think that's going to happen this season."

United are just a point further back from Arsenal after their win over City and trail third-placed Newcastle only on goal difference. They have picked up 21 wins from 28 games in all competitions under Ten Hag - an impressive win percentage of 75%.