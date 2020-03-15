Getafe to Make Marc Cucurella Move Permanent Despite Arsenal & Chelsea Interest

​Getafe are poised to exercise their purchasing clause on Barcelona loanee Marc Cucurella, fending off Premier League clubs who are keeping tabs on the full back.





The 21-year-old joined Getafe on loan from parent club Barcelona at the start of the season, and has impressed as his side have staged a shock challenge for the Champions League places in La Liga.





His performances have not gone unnoticed in Europe, with Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal, Napoli, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen all reportedly interested in the youngster.

According to ​Marca, Getafe are preparing to trigger their €6m option to buy and make his move to Madrid permanent.





Having spent a year on loan at Eibar from Barcelona during the 2018/19 season, Curcurella made his loan switch permanent in the summer, as Eibar exercised their €2m buyout clause.





However, just over two weeks later, Curcurella was a Barcelona player once more, as the Catalan club triggered their €4m buy-back option.

Two days after re-signing for Barcelona, Curcurella was waving goodbye to Camp Nou again, as the Catalan club loaned him out to Getafe.





Unlike at Eibar, there is no buy-back clause in his Getafe contract, meaning any permanent switch Curcurella makes in the summer could actually last longer than July 2019's record of just 16 days.





However, ​Barcelona do have a 40% sell-on fee clause in his Getafe deal. In addition, there would be a €25m buyout clause, which if met, would pocket the Catalan side €10m.

In February, Arsenal were ​reported to be willing to pay Curcurella's release clause , should he join Getafe. Chelsea were also linked with a move for the Spaniard as an alternative target to Ben Chilwell.



