Gleison Bremer admits he wants to play Champions League football next season

Torino defender Gleison Bremer has revealed that while he doesn't exactly know where he will be playing next season, he would ideally like to sign for a Champions League club.

90min reported on Wednesday that officials from Il Toro were meeting with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham in the hope of inciting a bidding war for the 25-year-old. Serie A sides Inter and Juventus are also interested but are unwilling to meet the €50m asking price.

Speaking to Brazilian outlet Flow Sport Club, Bremer conceded that he hasn't yet decided his future, but wants to play among Europe's elite next year, potentially ruling out a move to the Gunners if they were to follow up on Torino's offerings.

"I don’t know where I will play, I am talking t my agent and at the moment, there is nothing defined yet," Bremer said.

"I am unsure whether I’ll remain in Italy or go abroad. One fundamental thing is to play the Champions League next season. This is fundamental to continuing my growth. We’ll define everything in the next few days or weeks."

Bremer - who won Serie A's Best Defender award last season - has not been capped by his native Brazil and is eligible to play for the Italian national side, and admitted that it's possible that he could choose to represent the Azzurri in the future.

"My wife has Italian ancestors, so she’ll get an Italian passport. Naturally, I’ll get the same. My dream is to be called up by Brazil, but I’ve had a solid career in Italy so there’s this possibility. Let’s see," he added.