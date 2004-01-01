Graham Potter makes Mikel Arteta comparison when discussing Chelsea job security

FROM TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM - Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has pointed to Mikel Arteta's job at Arsenal as an example of how results can obviously change the public perception of a manager.

The Blues' miserable 2023 continued with a 2-0 loss at Tottenham on Sunday - their first defeat to Spurs in the Premier League since November 2018.

Chelsea are now on a run of just one win in 12 games this calendar year and are now only in the Premier League's top half by virtue of goal difference.

While the Chelsea hierarchy have publicly backed Potter, it was put to him that this dynamic could change if results don't start to improve.

"Well, there's always that question and you can't stop the questions. Whilst the results are like they are, I accept it, it's part of the job," he replied.

"We were talking before the game about watching the 'All or Nothing' [Amazon Prime documentary] at Arsenal, two years into Mikel's reign and he's close to getting the sack, people are wanting him out and it's a disaster. And obviously now things have changed a little bit.

"That's just the way it is. if you look at Jurgen [Klopp's] situation, they haven't got the results and all of a sudden people want him out. That's just the nature of football.

"Obviously I haven't done enough at this club to have too much good faith and I also accept that as well. My job is to not worry too much about that, worry about where the question comes from but to focus on supporting the team and players because I really like these players. They're good lads, they want to do better, they want to win, but at the moment we're suffering."