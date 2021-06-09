Granit Xhaka agrees personal terms with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma

Granit Xhaka is a step closer to leaving Arsenal, having agreed personal terms to become Jose Mourinho's first signing as AS Roma coach.

The Gunners are open to selling the 28-year-old in the summer transfer window, although they have been holding out for a fee of around €20m for the Switzerland international.

And Corriere dello Sport reports that the deal is edging ever closer to completion, after the player agreed personal terms over a four-year deal worth around €2.5m per year, plus bonuses.

Arsenal had previously rejected an offer of €15m (£12.9m) from Roma, but they are likely to accept a bid of around €18m (£15.5m), which should see the two clubs come to an agreement.

Xhaka's departure will bring to an end his five-year association with Arsenal, in which he has experienced some highs but many lows, particularly in conflicts with the Gunners faithful.

Relationships between supporters and the player have reached breaking point on many occasions, culminating in the midfielder being booed off the pitch at the Emirates stadium, and writing an open letter to express his views.

Xhaka has proven to be a useful utility man for coach Mikel Arteta this season, filling in at left-back towards the end of the campaign following an injury to Kieran Tierney. He originally joined Arsenal for a fee of around £35m in 2016, but has failed to live up to expectations.

Xhaka is set to join AS Roma | David Ramos/Getty Images

And Arsenal's loss will be Mourinho's gain, who is set to claim the first name on his list of potential signings as the new Roma coach. The Portuguese boss has asked the club's new owners for several reinforcements, and Xhaka was his number one priority for this summer transfer window.

Mourinho is looking to add some steel to the Giallorossi midfield, and he believes that the Swiss star is the right man to provide the necessary backbone.