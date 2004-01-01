Granit Xhaka booking vs Leeds referred to National Crime Agency

An investigation into Granit Xhaka's yellow card in the latter stages of Arsenal's 4-1 win at Leeds United back in December has been referred to the National Crime Agency.

The Switzerland midfielder received a booking with minutes of the game remaining for delaying the taking of a free-kick.

However, a suspicious betting pattern regarding the booking emerged and the FA held a six-month long investigation into it. The Daily Mail report that the case is now being referred to the National Crime Agency.

With under ten minutes of the game remaining and Arsenal about to go 4-1 up through Emile Smith Rowe, an unusually large bet of £52,000 was placed on Xhaka to pick up a caution. Indeed, referee Andre Marriner would book the midfielder for time wasting in the 86th minute. The person who placed the bet received a payout of roughly £250,000.

The vast sums of money involved in these wagers - which were placed on a betting exchange - alerted the FA, as well as the fact Xhaka's odds of being booked strangely spiked in the final 10 minutes of the match.

However, the Mail add that there is currently no suggestion that Xhaka or any his Arsenal teammates are guilty of any wrongdoing.